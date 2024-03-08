Rugby-Savea scores 61st try to claim Super Rugby record

Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea scored his 61st Super Rugby try during Moana Pasifika's clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Hamilton on Friday to become the leading try-scorer in the competition's history. The 33-year-old had shared the record on 60 with former New South Wales Waratahs fullback Israel Folau since scoring two tries for the Wellington Hurricanes against the Fijian Drua last May.

Although now playing in the centres for Moana, World Cup winner Savea slid across the try line on the right wing in the 49th minute of the round-three clash to take the record outright. Savea, who made his Super Rugby debut in 2011, scored the bulk of his tries in two spells at the Hurricanes which bookended a stint in France with Toulon. He joined Moana this year for their third Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

He also scored 46 tries in 54 tests for New Zealand between 2012 and 2017.

