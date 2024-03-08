Left Menu

Cricket-India in box seat after Rohit and Gill hundreds flatten England

Rohit's mature 103 included three sixes. Anderson flattened Gill's off-stump in the next over to claim his 699th test wicket.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 17:04 IST
Cricket-India in box seat after Rohit and Gill hundreds flatten England
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill struck their second hundred of the series to fetch India a handy first-innings lead on day two of the fifth and final test against England on Friday. Each of India's top five batters, including debutant Devdutt Padikkal, managed 50-plus scores to power the hosts to a commanding 473-8 for a lead of 255.

Ben Stokes claimed a wicket with his first ball in eight months, and James Anderson inched closer to his 700th test wicket, but India, holding an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, looked in control of the contest. Kuldeep Yadav (27) and Jasprit Bumrah (19) have raised 45 useful runs for the unbroken ninth wicket and they will resume on Saturday hoping to take India past the 500 mark.

India have been in the ascendancy since bowling out England for 218 on the first day at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Overnight batters Rohit and Gill went after the bowlers right from the word go.

The one shot that epitomized their approach was when Gill stepped out against Anderson and hit test cricket's most successful fast bowler over his head for a six. Spinner Shoaib Bashir got a flick from Rohit but the ball flew past Zak Crawley before the fielder could even cup his hand.

Rohit took a single off Tom Hartley to bring up his hundred, while Gill slog-swept Bashir for a four in the next over to complete his century. Stokes, who underwent knee surgery in November, resumed bowling duties with a magical delivery that hit the top of Rohit's off-stump. Rohit's mature 103 included three sixes.

Anderson flattened Gill's off-stump in the next over to claim his 699th test wicket. Gill smacked five sixes in his second hundred of the series. The collapse England wanted to be did not materialize as Sarfaraz Khan (56) counter-attacked.

The 26-year-old played an audacious ramp shot against Mark Wood and pulled the fast bowler for a six en route to his third fifty of his debut series. Padikkal (65) hit Bashir for a six to bring up his fifty before the off-spinner produced a three-wicket burst.

Sarfaraz perished in the slip, Padikkal lost his off-stump and Dhruv Jurel holed out in the deep. Bashir finished with figures of 4-170. Tom Hartley joined the party removing Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the same over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024