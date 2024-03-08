Left Menu

"My performance is pretty solid right now," says Sumit Nagal

Star Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Friday expressed his current performance is "pretty solid". While speaking to ANI at the RevSportz's Trailblazers 2.0 Conclave on Friday, Nagal said that the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 will be different from the previous Tokyo Olympics since he has a "couple of medals" under his belt.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:48 IST
Sumit Nagal. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 26-year-old added that he will be looking forward to doing his best for India and winning medals. "I am heading up towards my second Olympic game, it's different from the last time, since in Tokyo I was just a beginner. But heading towards Paris is a bit different since I have got the Diamond League experience and a couple of medals to back me up. My performance is pretty solid right now. So, I am aiming to put up a big shot at Paris, do the best for my country and win medals," Nagal told ANI.

Earlier in January, Nagal's campaign at the Bengaluru Open came to an end after a hard-fought loss against Italy's Stephano Napolitano in the semi-finals. He tried his best against the Italian but fell short in the 7-6(2), 6-4 loss, as per a press release from Bengaluru Open. Meanwhile, Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal withdrew from the ongoing Indian Wells Open competition on the eve of his first-round match, saying that he is "not ready to play at the highest level".

However, Nagal will be the Spaniard's replacement, and will also be the first Indian in the main draw of an ATP Masters 1000 event since Prajnesh Gunneswaran back in 2019 in Miami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

