Boxing-Joshua demolishes Ngannou with three knockdowns in two rounds

Joshua sent the 37-year-old Cameroon-born fighter to the canvas in the opening round of their "Knockout Chaos" fight with a straight right to the chin and then felled him twice more in round two. Ngannou, in only his second professional bout after losing on a split decision to WBC champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh last October, beat the count on the second knockdown but there was no coming back from the third.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-03-2024 06:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 06:27 IST
