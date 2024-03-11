Sports News Roundup: Luka Doncic sets triple-double mark in win; Isles sink Ducks, back in wild-card spot and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Blue Jays erupt for 8-run ninth, clobber Phillies

Will Robertson ripped a grand slam as part of an eight-run ninth that the visiting Toronto Blue Jays used to pummel the Philadelphia Phillies 13-5 on Saturday in Clearwater, Fla. Eduardo Escobar had a two-run double and Payton Henry added a two-run homer as part of the Blue Jays' big ninth, which turned a tie game into a blowout.

NHL roundup: Isles sink Ducks, back in wild-card spot

Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson scored in the first period on Sunday night for the surging New York Islanders, who moved into an Eastern Conference wild-card spot by beating the host Anaheim Ducks 6-1. Bo Horvat, Pierre Engvall and Cal Clutterbuck scored in the third for the Islanders, who have won six straight -- their longest winning streak since a nine-game run from Feb. 28-March 14, 2021.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic sets triple-double mark in win

Luka Doncic set an NBA record with his sixth consecutive 30-point triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled past the host Detroit Pistons, 142-124, on Saturday night. Doncic piled up 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He surpassed Russell Westbrook, who recorded five straight 30-point triple-doubles in 2017.

Bucs bring back K Chase McLaughlin on 3-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing kicker Chase McLaughlin to a new three-year deal, multiple outlets reported Monday. Financial terms were not reported.

Women's Top 25 roundup: Caitlin Clark, No. 3 Iowa win Big Ten tourney

Caitlin Clark overcame a slow start to score 34 points on Sunday, helping No. 3 Iowa outlast Nebraska for a 94-89 overtime win to capture the Big Ten Conference tournament championship in Minneapolis. Clark had four points at halftime and missed all nine of her 3-point shot attempts before finding her groove. She scored 30 points during the second half and overtime, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining in overtime that gave the second-seeded Hawkeyes the lead for good.

Lions to re-sign OG Graham Glasgow to $20M deal

Detroit Lions guard Graham Glasgow agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract to remain with the NFC North champions hours before he was eligible to hit free agency. Glasgow, 31, started 15 games in 2023 and was expected to be a coveted free agent when teams were permitted to discuss signing him on Monday.

Bears focus on new lakefront stadium

Potentially punting plans for a move to the suburbs, the Chicago Bears are focused instead on building a new stadium near the current site of Soldier Field on the shores of Lake Michigan. The Bears face hurdles, including an ordinance that blocks building projects on the lakefront, but are hoping to use a site south of their current stadium to build a billion-dollar multi-use dome with more than $2 billion contributed by the team. A lease for Soldier Field, which is part of Chicago's museum campus, runs through 2033.

Eagles G Landon Dickerson gets record 4-year extension

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Landon Dickerson to a four-year extension Monday that reportedly makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history. NFL Network and ESPN said the two-time Pro Bowl left guard's deal is worth $84 million and includes $50 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

Colts sign LB Zaire Franklin to $31M extension

Linebacker Zaire Franklin agreed to a three-year, $31.26 million contract with the Colts on Monday. Franklin's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, trumpeted the agreement, which replaces the final year on his deal (2024) worth $3.36 million.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Swiatek advance at Indian Wells

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz moved into the fourth round at Indian Wells on Sunday with a 6-2 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime. Third seed Jannik Sinner also advanced with a 6-3 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff while 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat home hope Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-3.

