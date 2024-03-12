Left Menu

"I think all roads will lead to him": Australia head coach McDonald backs Marsh as T20 WC skipper

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday backed star batting allrounder Mitchell Marsh to become the Aussie skipper in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday backed star batting allrounder Mitchell Marsh to become the Aussie skipper in the upcoming T20 World Cup. While speaking to the media, McDonald said that the Australia team management is "happy and comfortable" with Marsh leading their T20 side. He also called the 32-year-old their "leader" for the T20 World Cup.

"I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas. We're happy and comfortable with the way he's been able to operate with that T20 team. We think he's the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course," McDonald was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying. According to cricket.com.au, McDonald will chair a meeting with the team selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide soon, and the head coach will likely advise Marsh's name as the skipper of the Aussie side in the upcoming 20-over World Cup.

After the retirement of Aaron Finch from international cricket, Marsh has been leading Australia's T20I side on an unofficial basis. In 2011, Marsh made his T20I debut against South Africa. Following that, he took part in 54 matches where he scored 1432 runs at a strike rate of 135.35. Apart from scoring runs, he also bagged 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74 in the shortest cricket format.

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, which will take place from 1 to 29 June, will be the largest-ever ICC event with 55 matches to be played across nine cities - three in the USA and six in the West Indies. Australia will kick off their voyage in the tournament against Oman on June 6th at Kensington Oval in Barbados. (ANI)

