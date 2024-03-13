Soccer-Former champions Al-Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot

Al-Hilal wrapped up a place in the Asian Champions League semi-finals as a 2-0 win over fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday completed a 4-0 aggregate victory. Yasser Al-Shahrani struck in the 61st minute and Malcom added a second goal deep in added time after Al-Hilal's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais had frustrated an Al-Ittihad side seeking to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit.

Al-Hilal, winners of the title a record four times, will take on Al-Ain in the semi-finals next month after the side from the United Arab Emirates eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr on Monday in a penalty shootout in Riyadh. Al-Ittihad’s hopes suffered an early blow when their midfield – already missing the suspended N’golo Kante – was further weakened when former Liverpool player Fabinho left the field injured in the 15th minute.

Moments later Al-Ittihad forward Romarinho, who had seen an early attempt smothered by Al-Owais, thumped his left-foot shot from 20 metres against the base of the post. Al-Owais then denied Marwan Al-Sahafi as the winger bore down on goal two minutes after the restart as Al-Ittihad grew increasingly desperate to make inroads into Al-Hilal’s first leg lead.

Ahmed Al Ghamdi let fly from distance eight minutes into the second half but again Al-Owais was equal to the task as he threw himself to his right to palm the shot clear. Al-Hilal finally relieved the pressure just after the hour mark when Salem Al-Dawsari released Sergej Milinkovic-Savic into the penalty area and the former Lazio midfielder fed Al-Shahrani to slot past Abdullah Al-Muaiouf.

Tempers flared in the dying moments, with Al-Ittihad’s Abderrazzaq Hamadallah sent off following a clash with defender Ali Al-Bulayhi before Aleksandar Mitrovic set up Malcom to score the second in the closing seconds. In the eastern half of the draw, Ulsan Hyundai booked their berth in next month’s semi-finals by beating Jeonbuk Motors 1-0 thanks to Seol Young-woo's first-half volley on Tuesday to claim a 2-1 aggregate win over their fellow South Koreans.

Hong Myung-bo's side will face either Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos or Shandong Taishan from China in the next round, with the pair due to meet in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday. Harry Kewell’s Marinos team will take a 2-1 lead into the game at Yokohama International Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)