Left Menu

Soccer-Melbourne City's Antonis stings former club Wanderers with wonder goal

Antonis ran onto a clearance at midfield in the 82nd minute at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, flicked the ball over a Wanderers player's head, then volleyed into the net from inside the centre circle. Goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas scrambled back but had no chance of stopping what City coach Aurelio Vidmar declared "goal of the season".

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-03-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 07:02 IST
Soccer-Melbourne City's Antonis stings former club Wanderers with wonder goal
  • Country:
  • Australia

Frozen out at Western Sydney last season, Melbourne City midfielder Terry Antonis showed his former club what they were missing with a sensational goal that capped a record 7-0 humiliation of the Wanderers in the A-League late on Tuesday. Antonis ran onto a clearance at midfield in the 82nd minute at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, flicked the ball over a Wanderers player's head, then volleyed into the net from inside the centre circle.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas scrambled back but had no chance of stopping what City coach Aurelio Vidmar declared "goal of the season". "It'd be very hard to top, I'd say," added Vidmar.

Mobbed by team mates, a thrilled Antonis ran towards the Wanderers bench and made a "call me" gesture. Antonis was released by the Wanderers last May after not playing a minute of the 2022/23 season under coach Marko Rudan.

"He had a tough year (at the Wanderers) and then he goes and does that," said City goalkeeper Jamie Young. "I think as a goalie there's not much you can do about that.

"I room with Terry so I see what he does away from the pitch and that's a credit to him. He doesn't give up on himself." The Wanderers' defeat was their worst ever in the A-League, having joined the competition in 2012/13.

They have now shipped 14 goals in their past three matches and fallen out of the top six that compete in playoffs since Rudan returned from a three-game suspension in February for publicly questioning the integrity of referees. City's second successive win saw them leapfrog the Wanderers into sixth spot.

Rudan skipped post-match media duties, leaving assistant coach Jean-Paul de Marigny to perform them in his place. De Marigny responded that it was "irrelevant" when asked why Rudan had not turned up to the press conference.

"All up, obviously there's a lot of people hurting in the dressing room," he told reporters. "It was a difficult night for everyone ... I think it's important that we all stick together, that's important throughout the whole football club."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024