Petr Kratky "happy" with Mumbai City FC's performance against NorthEast United FC in ISL

Following Mumbai City FC's 4-1 win over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), the Islanders' head coach Petr Kratky said that he was happy with his team's performance. While speaking at the post-match press conference, Kratky said that scoring an early goal helped them to dominate the game. The head coach added that he was happy with Vikram Pratap Singh's performance.

"We started very well. We scored an early goal which helps in achieving what we want to achieve but overall, I'm happy with the performance. Everything that we said before the game, the boys executed. Again, we conceded a goal. I'll have to look at that but it's normal. Sometimes you make mistakes when you're tired. But overall, I'm very happy with the performance and also the scoresheet with Vikram scoring a hat-trick. I'm very happy for him," Kratky was quoted by ISL's official website as saying. He further added that Vikram could win the Golden Boot in the ongoing ISL if he could continue to perform like that.

"I don't know what's the Golden boot chart now, where he's sitting with the goals. But if he's somewhere close, 100 per cent (he can compete for the Golden Boot). Vikram scored three goals but it's (because of) team performance. He gets service (in the form of) crosses and balls in the box. I'm happy with the whole team and he (Singh) is at the end of the action, which is fantastic. If the team keeps working this way and keeps providing opportunities for the strikers to score, 100% he will be in contention," he added. Recapping the match, the Islanders displayed a quality performance in the game and registered their fourth victory in their previous six matches. They controlled the game against the Highlanders throughout the 90 minutes, with Vikram scoring in the 3rd, 10th and 80th minute to confirm three points for the hosts. Yoell van Nieff was the other scorer for Mumbai who got the back of the net in the added minutes of the first half. In the 79th minute of the game, Jithin M.S. scored the consolation for NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC is now placed ninth in the standings, with 20 points from 19 games. Meanwhile, Mumbai stands tall at the top place of the ISL standings with 39 points. (ANI)

