Varsity Students Demand Voice in Governance, Cite Corruption and Policy Failures

First-time voters from higher education campuses of the city expressed their resolve to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls on grounds that the 'real issues' confronting the student community and society at large would otherwise remain unaddressed. They argue that turning their backs to the 'festival of democracy' would mean issues like stalemates in functioning of universities, recruitment scams occupying centre-space and basic needs of food, shelter and livelihood would be relegated to the political backburner.

Ritushree, a first-time voter from Presidency University in central Kolkata, is determined to vote. She seeks a government free from religious exploitation and controversies surrounding educational institutions.

A student of philosophy, Ritushree feels that the fundamental needs of food, shelter, and clothing are getting neglected in the poll discourse of parties. Despite the disillusionment, she believes in the importance of voting.

''I believe my vote can bring about a change. I will reach the polling booth before the closing hours,'' she told PTI.

Another group of students, chatting away not far from where Ritushree interacted with this correspondent, also shared their concerns.

Third-year Arts faculty student Kaustav Dey said safeguarding the autonomy of educational institutions amidst perceived interference by state and central authorities was the need of the hour.

''Forget about bigger national and regional issues. If you look at the direction in which the education sector is moving, I feel we must do our bit by electing a representative who will bring about a change through which institutional autonomies are restored and student body elections are brought back to fight for the community's issues,'' Dey added.

Sayan Dutta, an SFI member, expressed dismay at the divisive campaigning and corruption plaguing the current political landscape. He advocated for responsible voting to counter these challenges.

''We often discuss the situation among ourselves. There is too much toxicity and negativity all around. If we don't stand up to the situation, history will not forgive us,'' he said.

Students also highlighted issues like the SSC job crisis and insensitive political rhetoric across parties as triggers to their commitment to vote.

''I was stunned to disbelief after knowing that the jobs of 26,000 teachers were taken away,'' said Tista Adhikari, a first-year student referring to the Calcutta High Court verdict which scrapped state School Service Commission appointments of the 2016 batch.

''Majority of them cannot be faulted since they were victims of the recruitment system devised by people whom we had voted for,'' she argued. Nodding in agreement, Soujatro Mukhejee, Tista's batchmate, chipped in, ''The Centre has taken away the rights of students' democratic movement in JNU and BHU while security forces raided the Jamia campus during anti-CAA protests. A student of Tata Institute of Social Sciences was recently penalised for participating in a peaceful movement outside campus.'' ''We need to elect someone who will be different from the two regimes at the Centre and state. A clean, transparent and liberal government will work for the education sector,'' she said.

At Jadavpur University in the southern extent of the city, Joyadrita, a final year undergraduate student, stressed on the importance of voting as a means to address societal polarisation and governmental failures, including corruption scandals and crimes against women.

''Even if we set aside the increasing polarisation in society for the time being, crimes against women, the chilling Sandeshkhali incidents, the ration and teachers' recruitment scams have already given a bad name to the state,'' she said.

Concerned over the employment scenario in the state in the wake of the recruitment scandals, she said, ''The future of students is at stake. I will soon start hunting for jobs. What kind of future do you think awaits us if jobs in the government sector are riddled with scams?'' Partha Pratim Roy, a senior professor at JU, underscored the collective anxiety among students, both politically engaged and academically focused, regarding the nation's direction and the state of educational institutions.

''Both the New Education Policy of the Centre and its state counterpart are aimed at corporatising the state-funded education sector and create obstacles for poor and meritorious students. They suffered on account of the prolonged impasse and run-ins between the Governor and the state government over academics and administration. As emotional youngsters, they want to make their voices heard through the EVMs,'' Roy said.

