PTI | Indianwells | Updated: 13-03-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 09:29 IST
Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Jannik Sinner wins 18th straight match
Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz avenged a previous loss to Fabian Marozsan, winning 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open as the top remaining seed in the men's draw.

A day after ''lucky loser'' Luca Nardi stunned No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round at Indian Wells, Alcaraz on Tuesday advanced easily over the Hungarian who ousted him from the Italian Open in May. Marozsan was a qualifier and the No. 135 player in the world when he upset Alcaraz — then on the verge of taking the top spot in the rankings — 6-3 7-6(4) in the third round in Rome.

''Honestly, I was nervous before the match. I'm not going to lie,'' Alcaraz said. ''Playing against someone that beat you. ... Today I knew what I had to do.'' Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner beat Ben Shelton 7-6(4) 6-1 later Tuesday for his 18th consecutive victory. The third-ranked Italian has won 15 matches in a row to start 2024, claiming titles at Melbourne and Rotterdam. It was the 150th hard-court victory for the 22-year-old Sinner, who became first player born in the 2000s to reach that milestone.

Sinner had a set point, up 5-4 and 40-30 in the first, before Shelton was saved by a net cord. It then took Sinner another 15 minutes to close out the first set; in the second, he went up 3-0 and coasted to the victory.

Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals to play Jiri Lehecka, a 6-2 6-4 winner over Stefanos Tsitsipas. Alcaraz, the defending champion at Indian Wells, dropped the first set in his opening match this year but has lost just 12 games in the other six sets. He will face Alexander Zverev, who rallied after losing the first set to Alex de Minaur and won 5-7 6-2 6-3.

On the women's side, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-1, and Anastasia Potapova defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5 0-6 6-3. AP SSC SSC

