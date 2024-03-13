ISL: FC Goa and Bengaluru FC to lock horns with top-six berth in sight

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will play their respective last matches before the upcoming international break in the Indian Super League (ISL) when they lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. The Blues come into this game on the back of a two-match-long winning streak. They have tasted victories against Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC in their previous two clashes, taking them to 21 points, i.e. on level terms with the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC.

However, the eighth-placed Bengaluru FC has played a game fewer (18) than the Red Miners (19), and hence points from this game will take them straight into the top-six, fending off competition from Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC (21). The Gaurs, in contrast, have 33 points from 18 encounters and are positioned at the fourth spot in the standings. They can get to 36 points with a win, which will equal the tally of the second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant, but that also depends on the result of the match between the Mariners and Kerala Blasters FC tonight.

That is regardless of the fact that the Mariners have done so in merely 17 games. FC Goa still can sustain pressure at the top and try to challenge for the League Winners Shield, especially after finding some stability in remaining unbeaten in their previous three games. Historically, the Gaurs haven't fared well against Bengaluru FC. The Blues have beaten them seven times in the ISL. FC Goa looked in imperious touch against Punjab FC amidst their 3-3 draw on Monday, though.

With Carl McHugh, Noah Sadaoui, and Carlos Martinez netting once each, the team recorded their 54th instance of scoring thrice or more in an ISL match, which is the highest by any team in the history of the competition. Bengaluru FC has defeated FC Goa twice away from home in the ISL over the years, and a win here will equal their record of most victories on the road against any side in the competition.

Contrastingly, the Blues are winless away from home in their previous nine matches. They have drawn thrice and lost six times in the meantime. "Usually, when you create a lot of chances, you leave spaces in defence. It was one of our main points (strengths) in the first leg of the season, but now we are conceding goals. With the three shots that Punjab FC had on target, it was impossible for any goalkeeper to stop them," FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez reflected ahead of the clash against Bengaluru FC as quoted by ISL.

"It's my second month here. Players are starting to understand what I want from them. We are a big club and we know how it is to play under pressure and we show that in every match," Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza said in the pre-match press conference. (ANI)

