Soccer-Lecce appoint Gotti as coach

Lecce have appointed Luca Gotti as coach until the end of the season to replace Roberto D'Aversa who was sacked for head-butting an opposing player last weekend, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:48 IST
Lecce have appointed Luca Gotti as coach until the end of the season to replace Roberto D'Aversa who was sacked for head-butting an opposing player last weekend, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. D'Aversa was fired on Monday after the incident involving Hellas Verona striker Thomas Henry which followed Lecce's 1-0 home defeat on Sunday.

"Lecce announces that the technical management of the 1st team has been entrusted to coach Luca Gotti. The coach has signed an agreement until June 30, 2024, with renewal in the event of avoiding relegation," Lecce said in a statement. Gotti has managed Udinese and his most recent coaching job was at Spezia last season when he was dismissed with the club in relegation trouble after 22 games.

Lecce are 16th in the standings on 25 points, one above the relegation zone, and travel to bottom club Salernitana on Saturday.

