Bowlers dominate as DC restrict GG to 126/9

At 48 for five in the 11th over, the Giants were in a hopeless situation but Fulmali and Kathryn Bryce put on 68 runs to help the side cross 120 and give their bowlers something to defend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 21:56 IST
Table-toppers Delhi Capitals' bowlers produced a disciplined show to restrict Gujarat Giants to a modest 126 for nine in their Women's Premier League match here on Wednesday. If it was not for Bharati Fulmali's 36-ball 42 and Kathryn Bryce's unbeaten 28, the Giants would have finished with a much lower total. South African veteran Marizanne Kapp led the way with fine figures of 2/17 in four overs, bowling beautifully in the powerplay, while there were also two wickets apiece for Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani.

Gugarat Giants' decision to bat first on winning the toss backfired as they found themselves in a spot of bother at 12/2 in the fourth over, including losing the big wicket of skipper Beth Mooney for a duck to South African all-rounder Kapp in the match's very first over.

Mooney shaped up to flick a length delivery on the leg stump but the ball brushed past her thigh pad before going on to disturb the leg and middle stump. Dayalan Hemalatha (4) was the next batter to depart, bowled by Jess Jonassen as Delhi Capitals rejoiced the early success.

Another setback awaited the Giants as they lost Laura Wolvaardt (7), the successful bowler being Kapp again as the visitors slumped to 16 for three in the beginning of the fifth over. Unable to force the pace, Wolvaardt was under pressure and succumbed in the face of some disciplined bowling by Kapp. Experienced Australian player Ashleigh Gardner (12) and Phoebe Litchfield (21) looked to steady the innings but having added 23 runs for the fourth wicket, the former perished to a lovely flighted delivery from off-spinner Mani.

The Giants were tottering at 39 for four in the ninth over and the situation became worse for them when Radha Yadav pulled off a nice catch to send back Litchfield off the bowling of Mani. At 48 for five in the 11th over, the Giants were in a hopeless situation but Fulmali and Kathryn Bryce put on 68 runs to help the side cross 120 and give their bowlers something to defend.

