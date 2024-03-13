Sports News Roundup: Wolves top Clippers after Kawhi Leonard's exit; Alcaraz, Sinner reach Indian Wells quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spanish police arrest six over robberies of LaLiga footballers' homes

Spanish police have arrested six suspects in the robberies of the Madrid homes of eight wealthy individuals, including top soccer players Radamel Falcao and Rodrygo Goes. Five men and a woman were detained and police seized 10 watches, jewellery, 3,300 euros in cash and two air pistols, police said in a statement.

Olympics-Paris City Hall to house flame on Bastille Day - mayor

The Olympic flame will stay within the Paris City Hall on the night of July 14 when France celebrates Bastille Day ahead of the 2024 Summer Games, mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday. "On July 14, the flame arrives in Paris ... and it will stay at the City Hall of Paris," Hidalgo told Reuters.

Spring training roundup: Orioles erupt early, fend off Rays

The Baltimore Orioles jumped out to an eight-run lead after two innings and held off the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 12-8 in spring training action on Tuesday in Sarasota, Fla. Jordan Westburg capped Baltimore's five-run first with a three-run homer. Adley Rutschman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Ramon Urias and Daniel Johnson both went deep as part of a 15-hit attack. Starter Tyler Wells (2-0) gave up one run over four innings.

Tennis-Swiatek surges at Indian Wells to book quarter-final with Wozniacki

Top seed Iga Swiatek swatted aside Yulia Putintseva 6-1 6-2 on Tuesday to set up an Indian Wells quarter-final clash with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki. Swiatek got off to a slow start and saved four break points in the third game before finding her groove. The Pole then raced to a 5-1 lead, prompting Putintseva to throw her racket to the floor in frustration, before wrapping the opener up in less than 30 minutes.

Free agency roundup: Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney

The Atlanta Falcons added a playmaker for new quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year, $39 million deal with wide receiver Darnell Mooney, NFL Network reported. Mooney's deal includes $26 million guaranteed. He caught 31 passes for 414 yards and one touchdown in 15 games (14 starts) with the Chicago Bears last season.

NBA roundup: Wolves top Clippers after Kawhi Leonard's exit

Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 28 and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves ended a two-game skid on Tuesday by rallying for a 118-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, who lost Kawhi Leonard after one quarter. Mike Conley scored 23 points as the Timberwolves improved to 2-2 since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a knee injury. Towns underwent surgery earlier Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

NHL roundup: Jack Eichel's OT goal caps Knights' rally past Kraken

Jack Eichel scored on a breakaway at 3:01 of overtime, his 200th career NHL goal, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 5-4 Tuesday night. Jonathan Marchessault tallied twice for the Golden Knights, including the tying goal with 16.3 seconds left in regulation and the goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Sinner reach Indian Wells quarters

Carlos Alcaraz beat Fabian Marozsan to avenge his loss to the Hungarian at the Italian Open last year, while Jannik Sinner won his 18th straight match as both players cruised into the Indian Wells quarter-finals with straight-sets victories on Tuesday. Alcaraz never looked in any trouble against Marozsan, pounding forehands and confidently holding serve to take another step towards defending his title in the California desert with a 6-3 6-3 win.

Exclusive-Olympics-Paris has a lot to gain from hosting the Games, says mayor

The 2024 Olympics have allowed Paris and its region to speed up plans to extend their public transport network and other big projects such as cleaning up the Seine river, mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday. Just over four months before the Games open on July 26, Paris brims with calls for strike around the event and with grumbling over overcrowded metro, and there is little public display of enthusiasm for the event.

Train tickets to main Paris main stations not yet available for Olympics opening ceremony

Passengers cannot yet book train tickets to and from three of Paris' main stations for July 26, when the Olympics opening ceremony will be held, France's state-owned railway operator said on Wednesday, as it opened ticket sales for the summer season. SNCF, as the railway operator is known, said tickets for its signature TGV bullet trains as well as regional trains for that day to and from the Lyon, Austerlitz and Bercy stations will only be issued for sale once authorities "validate organisation conditions for the opening ceremony".

