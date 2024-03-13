Shillong Lajong leave Real Kashmir frustrated with last-minute equaliser

Shillong Lajong FC caused a massive dent to Real Kashmir FC's I-League title chase as they found a last-gasp equaliser to hold their opponents 1-1 at the SSA Stadium here on Wednesday. For Real Kashmir, Adnan Ayub scored the opening goal of the match in the 11th minute, before Renan Paulino netted the leveller in the added minutes of the match.

The draw hurt Real Kashmir as they remained in the third spot in the standings. They have 37 points from 19 matches with 10 wins, five draws and four defeats. The Ishfaq Ahmed-coached side are now nine points adrift of table-toppers Mohammedan Sporting and now have a slim chance of having a real go at the title.

Lajong, on the other hand, have 30 points from 19 games. They occupy the sixth spot with eight wins, six draws and five defeats and are all but out of the title contention.

Real Kashmir tried to impose themselves on the match right from the outset. They used the flanks to create their first attack when Jeremy Laldinpuia sent in a looping cross into the box from the right. Muhammad Hammad connected the ball with his head but his attempt went straight into the gloves of Shillong Lajong goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh.

However, Lyngdoh was at fault when he conceded the first goal of the match in the 11th minute. Laldinpuia was once again involved in the build-up of the attack as he played a good pass for Wayne Vaz from the left flank. Vaz made a dashing run before pulling one back for an unmarked Ayub inside the box and the midfielder pulled the trigger immediately. However, the ball was headed straight towards Lyngdoh and the goalkeeper should have collected it easily. But he couldn't judge the speed and the ball went past the goalline after slipping away from the custodian.

