Left Menu

Tennis-Navarro stuns Sabalenka to reach Indian Wells quarters

"I'm feeling really good," Navarro said in an on-court interview in front of a supportive crowd. "It's never easy coming out and playing an opponent like that who is so experienced and so talented. She made it really tough on me today but I was able to play some good tennis in the big moments.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 02:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 02:18 IST
Tennis-Navarro stuns Sabalenka to reach Indian Wells quarters
Representaive image Image Credit: Pexels

American Emma Navarro stunned world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 3-6 6-2 to record the biggest win of her career and reach the quarter-finals of Indian Wells for the first time on Wednesday. Navarro absorbed Sabalenka's powerful serve and converted four of her five break-point opportunities to defeat the reigning two-time Australian Open champion in windy conditions.

Navarro came out flying to grab the first set before Sabalenka raised her level in the second to force a decider. The even-keeled Navarro kept her cool in the final set, fending off a break point and smacking a forehand winner for a crucial service hold and a 4-1 lead.

Navarro, seeded 23rd, broke the hard-hitting Belarusian for a fourth time on match point to set up a meeting with either ninth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece or Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the quarters. "I'm feeling really good," Navarro said in an on-court interview in front of a supportive crowd.

"It's never easy coming out and playing an opponent like that who is so experienced and so talented. She made it really tough on me today but I was able to play some good tennis in the big moments. "I just want to say thanks to everyone for coming out and cheering me on today."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024