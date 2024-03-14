ISL: Kerala Blasters' Vukomanovic "disappointed" by how they conceded goals against Mohun Bagan

Following Kerala Blasters FC's 4-3 loss against Mohun Bagan SG in the Indian Super League (ISL), the Tuskers' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said that he was disappointed with how they conceded goals. While speaking at the post-match press conference, Vukomanovic said that many players in his squad are making their debut in the ongoing season. The head coach added that he was "disappointed" with the individual mistakes.

"We're like a bunch of kids running around fighting for ourselves. Many players are playing their debut season. And I must say I'm proud of them. But I'm disappointed by individual mistakes and how we concede," Vukomanovic was quoted by ISL's official website as saying. He added that during a game, a player should enter the field with "concentration and responsibility".

"So these five elements are the most important part of a football game. So when it comes to set pieces, of course as a team, you work on that. You work during the week. You spend some time doing that. During the game, it comes to concentration, it comes to responsibility, it comes to being aware of the situation and taking that responsibility," he added. Recapping the match, the Blasters faced a 4-3 loss against the Kolkata-based side. But it could have been a comeback story in Kochi. In the first half, it was a box-to-box battle between both sides. Mohun Bagan's Armando Sadiku made the first breakthrough of the game during the opening minutes of the game.

The hosts made a comeback in the game with an equaliser at the 54th-minute mark after a clever move in the box by Vibin Mohanan. Later in the game, Sadiku scored his brace in the 60th minute during a set piece, followed by Dimitrios Diamantakos's left-footed shot from the centre of the box to make it 2-2. Deepak Tangri scored from a beautiful free header during another set piece from a Dimitri Petratos corner.

The fourth goal for Mohun Bagan came in the seventh minute of the added time from the left foot of Jason Cummings. Later, after conceding four goals, Diamantakos completed his brace in the last minute of injury time to make the scoreline 4-3. (ANI)

