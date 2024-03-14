Opposition wants Steve Smith to play as opener: Tim Paine

Former Australia skipper Tim Paine on Thursday opened up Steve Smith's recent Test performance and said that he would love to see the right-handed batter succeed as an opener. Smith has been struggling as an opener. During the recently-concluded two-Test series against New Zealand, he could score just 51 runs in four innings at an average of 12.75, with the best score of 31.

In four Tests he has opened so far, Smith has scored 171 runs at an average of 28.50, with his knock of 91* against West Indies as a solitary half-century. While speaking at ESPN's Around The Wicket, Paine showered praise on Smith and said that he is "good enough" to bat anywhere.

"I would love to see him succeed as an opener, I think he can, there's no doubt about that, he's good enough to bat anywhere, but as an opposition player I want him at the top of the order because that gives me the best chance of getting him out," Paine was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying. Smith on the other hand has a fantastic record on number four position, a position where he has played for 67 Tests. In these matches, he has scored 5,966 runs at an average of 61.50, with 19 centuries and 26 fifties in 111 innings. His best score is 239.

The former cricketer added that any opposition would want the 34-year-old to bat as an opener. "I look at it, that if I was playing against Australia, where would I prefer Steve Smith to bat? If I'm the opposition, I want him opening the batting. I want my best bowlers at their freshest with a brand new ball. I was in that Ashes in 2019 and went to England with him in another one and when he was at his best batting at four you just felt he couldn't get out," he added.

Australia's next challenge will be the ICC T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in West Indies and USA. Australia is in Group B with England, Oman, Namibia, and Scotland and will be starting their campaign against Oman on June 5. (ANI)

