Rugby-Ireland name unchanged team for Six Nations finale against Scotland

Ireland named an unchanged team from last week's Grand Slam-ending loss to England for Saturday's Six Nations finale against Scotland where Andy Farrell's men hope to wrap up a second successive championship. The only change for Ireland, who just need a win or a draw to be assured of the title, comes on the bench where Farrell reverts to a 5-3 split between forwards and backs, with fit again centre Garry Ringrose back in the matchday squad.

While the forward-heavy split proved successful against France and Wales, injuries forced scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park to play the final 30 minutes at Twickenham out of position on the wing. One of the players who left the game early against England, wing Calvin Nash, was cleared to start against the Scots, who last won in Dublin in 2010.

A bonus point loss on Saturday would almost certainly still be enough for Ireland to be crowned champions, given they are four points clear of England on 16 points with a vastly superior points difference. England would likely need a bonus point win to take the title if Ireland emerge without a point on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's men face France, who are level on 11 points with third-placed Scotland.

Ireland team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Calvin Nash, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Jack Crowley, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park; 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Dan Sheehan, 3-Tadhg Furlong 4-Joe McCarthy, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 6-Peter O'Mahony (captain), 7- Josh van der Flier, 8-Caealan Doris

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Harry Byrne, 23-Garry Ringrose

