Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland name unchanged team for Six Nations finale against Scotland

The only change for Ireland, who just need a win or a draw to be assured of the title, comes on the bench where Farrell reverts to a 5-3 split between forwards and backs, with fit again centre Garry Ringrose back in the matchday squad. While the forward-heavy split proved successful against France and Wales, injuries forced scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park to play the final 30 minutes at Twickenham out of position on the wing.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:51 IST
Rugby-Ireland name unchanged team for Six Nations finale against Scotland
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland named an unchanged team from last week's Grand Slam-ending loss to England for Saturday's Six Nations finale against Scotland where Andy Farrell's men hope to wrap up a second successive championship. The only change for Ireland, who just need a win or a draw to be assured of the title, comes on the bench where Farrell reverts to a 5-3 split between forwards and backs, with fit again centre Garry Ringrose back in the matchday squad.

While the forward-heavy split proved successful against France and Wales, injuries forced scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park to play the final 30 minutes at Twickenham out of position on the wing. One of the players who left the game early against England, wing Calvin Nash, was cleared to start against the Scots, who last won in Dublin in 2010.

A bonus point loss on Saturday would almost certainly still be enough for Ireland to be crowned champions, given they are four points clear of England on 16 points with a vastly superior points difference. England would likely need a bonus point win to take the title if Ireland emerge without a point on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's men face France, who are level on 11 points with third-placed Scotland.

Ireland team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Calvin Nash, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Jack Crowley, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park; 1-Andrew Porter, 2-Dan Sheehan, 3-Tadhg Furlong 4-Joe McCarthy, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 6-Peter O'Mahony (captain), 7- Josh van der Flier, 8-Caealan Doris

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Ryan Baird, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Harry Byrne, 23-Garry Ringrose

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024