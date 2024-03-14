"You're focusing too much on social media...": Rishabh Pant shares banter with Vaughan, Gilchrist

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is set to make his return to competitive cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Delhi Capitals, had a fun banter with legendary cricketers Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday gave a major update on Rishabh Pant's recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper-batter has been declared fit to take part in IPL 2024. The India wicketkeeper batter missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022. He also missed the ICC Cricket World Cup last year at home.

At Club Prairie Fire podcast, Rishabh was asked how he would use on-field banter to get under the skin of Vaughan and Gilchrist, the co-hosts for the show. Referring to Vaughan, Pant said "you are focusing too much on social media". Both the hosts had a good laugh over Rishabh's comment. Vaughan is known to be quite active on X, often sharing his views about a tea or player during a series or tournament.

Shifting focus to what he would say to Gilchrist, Pant said that he would not be able to say much as he is in his own zone. "He is in his own zone, you cannot disturb these kinds of people. Nothing much I can say to him," Pant said.

Pant said on-field banter, a lot of which gets noticed through a stump mic, adds an "amazing dynamic" to the game. "I think it adds an amazing dynamic to the game. We are not just playing cricket out there, we are fighting to win the match. In those moments, something has to come out. We curb our instincts sometimes because of the mic, but something has to come out and let it free."

Pant also offered his word of advice to the England team, which will be travelling to Australia for the Ashes series next year, saying that players should focus more on cutting the ball rather than punching as Australia is the best place for "cuts and pulls". "They already know what they need to do. As a batsman, I would say a simple thing, instead of punching the ball, look to cut the ball. That's what I would say (to England's Bazballers). Because when you punch the ball there is more chances of you getting caught, or just getting out. Australia is the best place for cuts and pulls. The fuller ball will not disturb you much. Mostly it's going to be back of length. These guys bowl the fuller ball littler wider off the off stump. In England, you can punch the ball in a better way," said Pant.

Talking about how to get 20 wickets in Australia, Pant said that in Australian conditions, bowlers will have to bowl with more pace. "You need a little more pace in Australian conditions. Balls in 130 kmph are the best for a batter in Australian conditions. If you have a more than 140 kmph bowler, that makes a lot of difference," he added.

Talking about England's highly-attacking, positive and result-oriented 'Bazball' school of cricket under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, Pant said that Team India is not thinking much about it as they have to find their strengths as a team. "We are not thinking about it too much because as a team you have to find your own strengths. Yes you have to take lessons sometimes but you have to focus on giving your best shot than focus on the other team," said the wicketkeeper-batter.

India beat England by 4-1 in the recently concluded Test series. (ANI)

