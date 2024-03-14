Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Konate returns to France squad despite injury, Disasi dropped

Konate suffered a muscle injury earlier this month and has not featured for his Premier League club since March 7. The 24-year-old had to pull out of the France squad for November's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece due to an injury, with Disasi replacing him in the squad.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:15 IST
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has returned to the France squad for this month's friendlies against Germany and Chile despite injury, while Chelsea's Axel Disasi has been left out of the 23-man list announced on Thursday. Konate suffered a muscle injury earlier this month and has not featured for his Premier League club since March 7.

The 24-year-old had to pull out of the France squad for November's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece due to an injury, with Disasi replacing him in the squad. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has also been called up by manager Didier Deschamps despite being out with a foot injury since last month.

Winger and attacking midfielder Moussa Diaby, who has made 28 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa this season, has received his first call-up since March 2023. France will host Germany in Lyon on March 23, before facing Chile in Marseille three days later.

France squad: Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (RC Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Olympique de Marseille), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St Germain), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

