Soccer-Milan ease past 10-man Slavia Prague to seal EL quarter-final berth

The hosts' hopes of swiftly closing the gap from the 4-2 loss in the first leg were shattered after 20 minutes when captain Tomas Holes received a red card for a stamp on Milan's Davide Calabria. Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao scored in the first half to put seven-times European champions Milan in complete control of the tie. The second half was uneventful until six minutes from time when Matej Jurasek claimed a consolation goal for Slavia.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 15-03-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 01:22 IST
AC Milan eased into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-1 away victory over 10-man Slavia Prague on Thursday to secure a 7-3 aggregate win. The hosts' hopes of swiftly closing the gap from the 4-2 loss in the first leg were shattered after 20 minutes when captain Tomas Holes received a red card for a stamp on Milan's Davide Calabria.

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao scored in the first half to put seven-times European champions Milan in complete control of the tie. The second half was uneventful until six minutes from time when Matej Jurasek claimed a consolation goal for Slavia.

