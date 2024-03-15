Rashid Khan returns from injury as Afghanistan named T20I squad for Ireland series

Star Afghanistan bowling all-rounder has been added to the squad for the forthcoming Ireland T20I series, which means the 25-year-old has recovered from his back injury, according to ESPNCricinfo. Earlier, the star Afghan cricketer missed Afghanistan's series against India, Sri Lanka, UAE and also the Test and ODIs against Ireland. He also failed to take part in major tournaments like Big Bash League, and the SA20 due to injury.

However, while talking to the press, Rashid's teammate, Ibrahim Zadran said that the bowling all-rounder has not fully recovered but will travel with the squad. "He is not totally fit, but is travelling with the team. We hope that he gets fit as soon as we expect him to. He's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series," Zadran was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

Rashid's comeback will be good news for the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans, whom he represents in the T20 tournament. Apart from Rashid's addition to the squad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has also been added to the T20I team after he recovered from a right phalanx sprain.

Afghanistan will play against Ireland for the three T20I games on March 15, 17 and 18 in Sharjah. Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is: Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq (Wk), Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

