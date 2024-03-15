ISPL T10: Majhi Mumbai beat Chennai Singams to reach final

Majhi Mumbai rode on an all-round performance from Abhishek Dalhor to defeat Chennai Singams by 58 runs and reach the final of the inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) - T10 league at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Thursday. Dalhor, the most expensive player of the inaugural edition of ISPL, vindicated Majhi Mumbai's decision to loosen their purse strings during the auction to score 62 runs in 23 balls to help his team set up a massive target of 146 runs in the first semi-finals.

He then packed off the dangerous Ketan Mhatre in the second over as Chennai Singams were bowled out for 87 runs. The Indian Street Premier League - T10 is a pioneering Tennis Cricket League with a primary mission to discover, nurture, and elevate cricketers from grassroots levels. It endeavours to unite the finest local cricket talent in India, creating a comprehensive platform for players to showcase their skills.

After opting to bat in the first semi-final, Majhi Mumbai once again made a cautious start and were 31/3 at the end of five overs. Dalhor, who went on to score the highest individual score of the tournament with seven sixes and a niner, and Ajay Qureshi (33 of 17 balls) scored 31 runs off the Dilip Binjwa over to set the ball rolling.

They amassed 39 runs in the next over as Majhi Mumbai scored 114 runs in the last five to virtually bat their opponents out of the match. Chennai Singams needed openers Mhatre and Sanjay Kanojjiya to give them a strong start but Mumbai bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and sealed the match for the team.

Kanojjiya put up a lonely fight, scoring 60 runs off 23 balls. Devid Gogoi claimed four wickets for eight runs for Majhi Mumbai. (ANI)

