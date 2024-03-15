Left Menu

Grace Harris replaces Darcie Brown in Australia's ODI series against Bangladesh

Australia allrounder Grace Harris on Friday replaced Darcie Brown in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 14:52 IST
Grace Harris replaces Darcie Brown in Australia's ODI series against Bangladesh
Grace Harris. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Australia allrounder Grace Harris on Friday replaced Darcie Brown in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Brown suffered a navicular stress injury in her left foot for which she was kept out of the 50-over series, according to ESPNCricinfo. Meanwhile, the Aussies have not named a replacement in their T20I squad.

In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, Brown took part in the tournament with UP Warriorz (UPW). Meanwhile, her stint with the franchise ended after UPW failed to qualify for the knockout stage. On the other hand, allrounder Heather Graham will also miss the series against Bangladesh due to illness. Star pacer Jess Jonassen's exclusion from the Bangladesh tour was announced a month back, following which Tayla Vlaeminck earned her place in the squad.

Australia will kick off their tour against Bangladesh with the ODI series. The first 50-over match will be played on March 21. The second and third ODI matches will take place on March 24 and 27 respectively. After a few day's break, the visitors will lock horns against Bangladesh in the first T20I game on March 31. The second and third T20I matches will be played on April 2 and 4 respectively. Meanwhile, all the matches of the tour will take place aat Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Australia's ODI squad for Bangladesh tour: Alyssa Healy (C), Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024