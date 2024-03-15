Grace Harris replaces Darcie Brown in Australia's ODI series against Bangladesh

Australia allrounder Grace Harris on Friday replaced Darcie Brown in the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Brown suffered a navicular stress injury in her left foot for which she was kept out of the 50-over series, according to ESPNCricinfo. Meanwhile, the Aussies have not named a replacement in their T20I squad.

In the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, Brown took part in the tournament with UP Warriorz (UPW). Meanwhile, her stint with the franchise ended after UPW failed to qualify for the knockout stage. On the other hand, allrounder Heather Graham will also miss the series against Bangladesh due to illness. Star pacer Jess Jonassen's exclusion from the Bangladesh tour was announced a month back, following which Tayla Vlaeminck earned her place in the squad.

Australia will kick off their tour against Bangladesh with the ODI series. The first 50-over match will be played on March 21. The second and third ODI matches will take place on March 24 and 27 respectively. After a few day's break, the visitors will lock horns against Bangladesh in the first T20I game on March 31. The second and third T20I matches will be played on April 2 and 4 respectively. Meanwhile, all the matches of the tour will take place aat Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Australia's ODI squad for Bangladesh tour: Alyssa Healy (C), Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck. (ANI)

