Soccer-Australia, Uzbekistan set to host Women’s Asian Cup

Updated: 15-03-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 15:24 IST
Australia and Uzbekistan have been recommended as hosts for the 2026 and 2029 Women's Asian Cup respectively, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday following a meeting in Tashkent. The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), which has hosted AFC youth events in the past, was the sole bidder for 2029 and is set to be the first Central Asian nation to host the event.

"In 2029, we have the opportunity to further realise our ambitions to grow and expand the reach of the women's game all across the continent," AFC Women's Football Committee chair Kanya Keomany said in a statement. "The FIFA Women's World Cup that was co-hosted in Australia last year set new benchmarks and is widely regarded as the best edition in history."

The recommendations have to be ratified by the AFC Executive Committee to take effect. Australia is set to host for the second time after the 2006 tournament in Adelaide.

