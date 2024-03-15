"The way he showed his talent...": Shardul Thakur lauds Musheer Khan's performance in Ranji Trophy final

Left Menu

Musheer was the 'Player of the Match' with his century (136 runs) and two wickets in the second innings

Star India all-rounder Shardul Thakur lauded young batter Musheer Khan for his performance in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. Musheer was the 'Player of the Match' with his century (136 runs) and two wickets in the second innings. In three matches for Mumbai, he scored 433 runs at an average of 108.25, with two centuries and a fifty. His best score was 203*.

The Mumbai-born cricketer asserted that the way Musheer has shown his talent is noteworthy. He further said that when Musher walked into the team our team felt that he was ready. "The youngsters that we have in the team are really amazing to see. Musheer, the way he showed his talent ... You know when he walked into the Ranji Trophy team, we felt that he is already ready," Thakur said in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Shardul stated that Musheer has a good understanding of the situation and has the potential that is required at a higher level. "Ready in the sense, ready to take on the bowlers. He has a good understanding of the situation already. He has the potential that's required at the highest level," the 32-year-old player added.

Coming to the match, Vidarbha opted to bowl first and bundled out Mumbai for 224 in their first innings, with Shardul Thakur (75) and Prithvi Shaw (46) doing the bulk of the scoring. Yash Thakur (3/54) and Harsh Dubey (3/62) were the top bowlers. Mumbai got a 119-run first-innings lead as Shams Mulani (3/32), Tanush Kotian (3/7) and Dhawal (3/15) bundled out Vidarbha for 105 runs with Yash Rathod scoring 27 and Atharva Taide 23.

Mumbai's overall lead increased to 537 runs as century from Musheer Khan (136), fifties from Shreyas Iyer (95), Rahane (73) and Mulani (50) took Mumbai to 418 runs in their second innings. Harsh Dubey (5/144) was the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha. Chasing 538, Vidarbha was 223/5, but a 130-run partnership between skipper Akshay Wadkar (102) and Harsh Dubey (65) gave them a chance to fight. Tanush Kotian (4/95) was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, Tushar Deshpande and Musheer got two wickets while Dhawal and Mulani got one as they all restricted Vidarbha to 368 runs, winning the game by 169 runs. (ANI)

