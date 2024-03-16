Left Menu

Tvesa Malik picks up Top-10 finish in Cape Town

Tvesa Malik logged another fine result with a Top-10 finish at the Standard Bank Ladies Open as she finished T-9 in the 54-hole event. Winner of one title on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, Tvesa shot rounds of 73-71-76 in the event.

Tvesa Malik in action during Standard Bank Ladies Open. Image Credit: ANI
Tvesa Malik logged another fine result with a Top-10 finish at the Standard Bank Ladies Open as she finished T-9 in the 54-hole event. Winner of one title on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, Tvesa shot rounds of 73-71-76 in the event. South African Gabrielle Venter shot 4-under 70 on the none-too-easy final day to edge ahead and win the title at 9-under, pushing overnight leader Kylie Henry (74) and France's Emie Peronnin (70) to tied second spot.

Tvesa, who had under-par rounds on the first two days and was lying tied fourth, had just one birdie against three bogeys in her 2-over 76 at the Par-74 Royal Cape golf course. Tvesa was tied for ninth alongside Kiera Floyd of South Africa and Germany's Carolin Kaufmann.

Tvesa, a multiple winner and an Order of Merit topper in her home tour, the Women's Pro Golf Tour, parred the first six holes and then dropped two shots on the seventh and then ninth. A birdie on the 11th was some compensation but she gave away that on the 17th. Verena Gimmy of Germany and Spain's Harang Lee were tied for fourth, while Florentyna Parker was fifth. Arian Klotz and Vanessa Knecht were tied for seventh place.

After four events this season on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, Tvesa is fifth on the Order of Merit, which is currently being topped by Kylie Henry and chasing her is Gabielle Venter. The Tour will now take a break and resume with ABSA Ladies Invitational in the first week of April.

Tvesa will be joined by Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Seher Atwal and Asmitha Sathish. (ANI)

