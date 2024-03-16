Soccer-Chelsea boss Hayes regrets comment on player relationships

Left Menu

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she should not have called player-to-player relationships "inappropriate", adding that there were no problems with professionalism in the Women's Super League side's dressing room. "I don't take those things back, but I have zero criticism for any player in my dressing room for anything - their professionalism regardless of their status, regardless of who they are in a relationship with."

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she should not have called player-to-player relationships "inappropriate", adding that there were no problems with professionalism in the Women's Super League side's dressing room. On Thursday, Hayes said relationships between players were inappropriate and could lead to significant challenges for managers.

Following Hayes' comments, Chelsea defender Jess Carter liked several posts on social media platform X that took issue with the English manager's statement. After Chelsea's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Friday, Hayes told reporters she had had a conversation with Carter and other Chelsea players, telling reporters. "They know exactly who I am and what my intentions were," she said.

"But I have to expect that - I'm supposed to be the most well-trained, non-clickbait coach, and I let myself down yesterday. I didn't think it was right for me to use the term 'inappropriate' for the players. "I don't take those things back, but I have zero criticism for any player in my dressing room for anything - their professionalism regardless of their status, regardless of who they are in a relationship with."

