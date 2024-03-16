Left Menu

Superstar Ohtani excited with S. Korea fanfare, opening game

Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani said on Saturday he was excited to receive international attention and play in his first opening series in South Korea for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani arrived in Seoul on Friday for the opener Wednesday and Thursday against the San Diego Padres, drawing fanfare from a large crowd at Incheon International Airport.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 13:47 IST
Superstar Ohtani excited with S. Korea fanfare, opening game
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani said on Saturday he was excited to receive international attention and play in his first opening series in South Korea for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani arrived in Seoul on Friday for the opener Wednesday and Thursday against the San Diego Padres, drawing fanfare from a large crowd at Incheon International Airport. He will also play Korea Baseball Organization teams and Team Korea in exhibition games starting Sunday. "I'm excited to play in Korea not just for baseball but to experience the whole culture," the Japanese pitching and hitting phenomenon told a press conference in Seoul.

His second trip to South Korea as a baseball player also prompted widespread Japanese media coverage. A national hero in his home country, Ohtani was part of Japan's under-18 team when it won the world championship in Seoul in 2012. He said South Korea was "one of my favourite countries" even back then and he was glad to return.

"Japan and Korea, they've always had a great rivalry when it comes to sports. I've always watched the games between Japan and Korea, and I always respected and looked up to Team Korea and the Korean players," he said. "So being accepted like this and welcomed is a very good feeling, and I want to put on a really good show for everybody."

Ohtani, who made a surprise announcement of his marriage and shared a photo of his wife just before flying to Seoul, said it was her first time travelling with him for a game. "So I think it's going to be really great memories for both of us," he said. "But like I said earlier, I have one job to focus on - so it's baseball."

Ohtani, 29, won his second Most Valuable Player award last year after leading the American League with 44 home runs and notching 10 wins as a pitcher. In December, he signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after six years with the cross-town Angels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024