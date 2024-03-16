Indian shooter Ashi Chouksey finishes second in Polish Grand Prix

Asian Games medallist Ashi Chouksey finished an impressive second in the women's 50m rifle 3 Positions (3P) event at the on-going Grand Prix Wroclawia and Dolnego Slaska international shooting competition in Wroclaw, Poland.

Chouksey, who won three medals at the Asian Games last year, shot 464.7 in the final to finish behind local favourite Julia Piotrowska.

Two other Indians in the field, Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil, also entered the final, and finished fourth and seventh respectively.

Chouksey topped the qualification round earlier in the day with a solid 593 across the three positions of Kneeling, Prone and Standing.

Anjum was fifth with 591, while Sift was sixth with 589. Julia qualified second, a point behind Ashi, but comfortably prevailed over the young Indian in the final with a score of 467.3. Aneta Brabcova of the Czech Republic was third.

In the earlier competitions, Paris Olympic quota holder Anish Bhanwala and Niraj Kumar had won medals in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol and 3P events respectively.

