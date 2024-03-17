Soccer-Coventry boss Robins apologises for celebrating win in front of Wolves ball boy

Coventry City manager Mark Robins apologised after celebrating Saturday's 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in front of a Wolves ball boy, saying the emotions of watching his side score a 100th-minute winner got the better of him. Coventry, who had gone down 2-1, scored two goals in second-half added time, with the winner coming in the 100th minute as the Championship side booked a semi-final spot for only the second time in their history.

The ball boy in question had dropped the ball at Robins's feet earlier in the game when Wolves had looked on course to seal a semi-final date at Wembley. When Coventry's third goal went in, Robins ran to the ball boy with clenched fists but after the game the 54-year-old "apologised unreservedly".

"I have an apology to make because before that (winning goal) happened, a ball boy had the ball in his hand," Robins said. "He dropped the ball and walked away, smiling. It really annoyed me. But he's a kid. At the end of the day I've reacted. We scored the goal and I've gone and celebrated in front of him. So I'm apologising to him.

"I do not show emotion very often but I did today, and that's what the FA Cup does to you." Wolves boss Gary O'Neil said Robins had apologised to him as well but labelled the celebration 'disgusting'.

"I was disappointed. I waited for Mark downstairs after I'd seen it and spoke to him," O'Neil said. "He apologised but to celebrate in a young boy's face like that I thought was disgusting.

"The boy is really upset. Of course it shouldn't happen but I don't have too much to say because I've lost and it's going to sound bitter. "But I thought it was really important for me to speak to Mark about it. They are just kids doing a job."

