Rugby-France edge out England 33-31 in thriller to grab second place

Thomas Ramos landed a last-minute penalty to give France a 33-31 victory over England in the final match of the Six Nations on Saturday and secure a second-place finish behind Ireland who had earlier retained the title with victory over Scotland. France surged into an early 16-3 lead after a try for Nolann Le Garrec and the goal-kicking of Ramos but two tries by Ollie Lawrence either side of halftime edged England ahead before tries by Leo Barre and Gael Fickou gave France a 30-24 lead. Tommy Freeman crossed to put England ahead and dreaming of a first win in Paris since 2016 but Ramos's last-gasp penalty secured victory for the hosts.

Ireland finished on 20 points with France second on 15 ahead of England on 14 and Scotland on 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)