Reports: Steelers trade QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles for three draft picks, multiple outlets reported. The Steelers also gave up a fourth-round draft pick (No. 120 overall) in this year's draft, according to ESPN. Pittsburgh will receive a third-round draft pick (No. 98 overall) this year and two seventh-round draft picks in 2025.

Rams star Aaron Donald announces retirement

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald announced his retirement Friday after 10 tremendous seasons. Donald, 32, is an eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. The defensive tackle was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2020 and helped the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Reports: Rams sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 1-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports Friday. Garoppolo, 32, will serve as the backup to Matthew Stafford in 2024 after he serves a two-game suspension for performance-enhancing substances.

Spring training roundup: Yankees clip Jays in game of rallies

J.C. Escarra blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the host New York Yankees to a 10-9 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon in Tampa, Fla. Toronto had entered the top half of the frame trailing 8-4, but it struck for five runs, three of which came on Steward Berroa's home run.

NBA roundup: Pelicans take season series vs. Clippers

Zion Williamson tallied 34 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals and the host New Orleans Pelicans held off the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104 on Friday night. Trey Murphy III added 14 points, Brandon Ingram scored 13, Larry Nance Jr. had 12 and CJ McCollum put up 11 as the Pelicans (40-26) won the season series against the Clippers, 3-1. New Orleans also moved within two games of fourth-place Los Angeles (42-24) in the Western Conference standings.

Report: Conferences, CFP agree on financial terms for expanded playoffs

Officials with the College Football Playoff, the nine FBS conferences and independent Notre Dame have agreed to the next playoff contract, which will take effect in 2026, ESPN reported Friday. Under terms of the agreement, the CFP will include at least 12 teams starting in 2026 and moving forward, though expansion to 14 teams remains on the table and is considered likely to happen sooner rather than later.

Baseball-Superstar Ohtani excited with S. Korea fanfare, opening game

Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani said on Saturday he was excited to receive international attention and play in his first opening series in South Korea for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani arrived in Seoul on Friday for the opener Wednesday and Thursday against the San Diego Padres, drawing fanfare from a large crowd at Incheon International Airport. He will also play Korea Baseball Organization teams and Team Korea in exhibition games starting Sunday.

Tennis-Sinner relishes Alcaraz rivalry despite Indian Wells defeat

Jannik Sinner said he looks forward to battling Carlos Alcaraz for years to come, even after falling to the Spaniard in a thrilling three-set semifinal at Indian Wells on Saturday. Defending champion Alcaraz had to dig deep to beat the in-form Italian, who came into the contest undefeated this season and on a 19-match winning streak dating back to last year.

Tennis-Alcaraz rallies to beat Sinner and reach Indian Wells final

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to beat Jannik Sinner 1-6 6-3 6-2 on Saturday to reach the Indian Wells final and end the Italian's winning streak this season at 16 matches. Australian Open champion Sinner has been the hottest player on tour this year and looked poised to run away with the match when the Spaniard's forehand went long to end the 34-minute opening set, which was halted by a three-hour rain delay.

Tennis-Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final

Maria Sakkari endured a spirited fightback from Coco Gauff to stun the third seed 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 in a rain-interrupted Indian Wells semi-final on Friday and set up an intriguing rematch of the 2022 title clash with Iga Swiatek. U.S. Open champion Gauff looked far from her best early in the match as Sakkari draw first blood after a short rain delay by breaking the American third seed in the ninth game, before securing the opening set with ease.

