Left Menu

Soccer-Howe insists Newcastle can still salvage season after FA Cup exit

Newcastle United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City has left them without a shot at silverware, but manager Eddie Howe said his side still have plenty to play for in the final months of the season as they chase qualification for European football.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 12:06 IST
Soccer-Howe insists Newcastle can still salvage season after FA Cup exit

Newcastle United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City has left them without a shot at silverware, but manager Eddie Howe said his side still have plenty to play for in the final months of the season as they chase qualification for European football. Newcastle have been eliminated from the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League. Howe's side are 10th in the Premier League standings after 28 games and still have an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League next season.

"We have a responsibility in the last 10 games to build. We will always have our targets for the season because we are building for the future and to be the most competitive team we can be," Howe told reporters on Saturday. "There will be no negativity from me or the players. We know the importance of representing the club well in every game and every single moment."

Asked if qualifying for European football would help salvage the season, the English manager said: "That's our aim. There is a huge amount to play for, people say our season is over and that's absolute nonsense. "We're driving forward to try to get our best form back and try to win as many games as we can. We aim to finish the season in a positive way."

Newcastle next host West Ham United in a league match on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024