Odisha FC move close to title after win over East Bengal

Odisha FC took a firm step towards their quest to win the IWL title when they notched up a comfortable 2-0 win over East Bengal FC in their penultimate round match here on Sunday.

The teams were locked goalless at half time.

All Odisha FC need now is to win their last match against Kickstart FC on March 24, which is also the last day of the league, to leave every other team behind and bag their maiden title.

Both goals came in the second half through India international Indumathi Kathiresan (70') and Myanmar striker Win Tun, who scored in the dying moments of the game (90+1'). Despite East Bengal's unexpected resilience that was finally broken in the 70th minute, it was title contenders Odisha FC, who capitalised on their chances in the second session to take all three points home.

Having collected 28 points from 11 matches, Odisha FC have reclaimed the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, East Bengal suffered their ninth consecutive defeat and are placed in the sixth position of the table with only four points against their name.

