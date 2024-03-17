Left Menu

Odisha FC move close to title after win over East Bengal

Despite East Bengals unexpected resilience that was finally broken in the 70th minute, it was title contenders Odisha FC, who capitalised on their chances in the second session to take all three points home.Having collected 28 points from 11 matches, Odisha FC have reclaimed the top spot in the points table.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 18:54 IST
Odisha FC move close to title after win over East Bengal

Odisha FC took a firm step towards their quest to win the IWL title when they notched up a comfortable 2-0 win over East Bengal FC in their penultimate round match here on Sunday.

The teams were locked goalless at half time.

All Odisha FC need now is to win their last match against Kickstart FC on March 24, which is also the last day of the league, to leave every other team behind and bag their maiden title.

Both goals came in the second half through India international Indumathi Kathiresan (70') and Myanmar striker Win Tun, who scored in the dying moments of the game (90+1'). Despite East Bengal's unexpected resilience that was finally broken in the 70th minute, it was title contenders Odisha FC, who capitalised on their chances in the second session to take all three points home.

Having collected 28 points from 11 matches, Odisha FC have reclaimed the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, East Bengal suffered their ninth consecutive defeat and are placed in the sixth position of the table with only four points against their name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024