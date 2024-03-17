Sports News Roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games; Steelers trade QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Steelers trade QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles for three draft picks, multiple outlets reported. The Steelers also gave up a fourth-round draft pick (No. 120 overall) in this year's draft, according to ESPN. Pittsburgh will receive a third-round draft pick (No. 98 overall) this year and two seventh-round draft picks in 2025.

NHL roundup: Predators extend point streak to 14 games

Roman Josi scored two third-period goals as the Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 14 games with a 4-1 victory over the host Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Tommy Novak and Filip Forsberg also scored, the latter an empty-netter with 1:20 remaining. Mark Jankowski and Ryan McDonagh each had a pair of assists for Nashville.

Rams star Aaron Donald announces retirement

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald announced his retirement Friday after 10 tremendous seasons. Donald, 32, is an eight-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. The defensive tackle was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2020 and helped the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Tennis-Medvedev ready to go above and beyond in bid for maiden Indian Wells title

Daniil Medvedev said he will need to play at a "20 out of 10" to beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's Indian Wells final in the California desert. Medvedev beat Tommy Paul 1-6 7-6(3) 6-2 in the semi-final on Saturday to set up a clash against two-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz - a repeat of last year's final.

Spring training roundup: Yankees clip Jays in game of rallies

J.C. Escarra blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the host New York Yankees to a 10-9 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon in Tampa, Fla. Toronto had entered the top half of the frame trailing 8-4, but it struck for five runs, three of which came on Steward Berroa's home run.

Baseball-Superstar Ohtani excited with S. Korea fanfare, opening game

Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani said on Saturday he was excited to receive international attention and play in his first opening series in South Korea for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani arrived in Seoul on Friday for the opener Wednesday and Thursday against the San Diego Padres, drawing fanfare from a large crowd at Incheon International Airport. He will also play Korea Baseball Organization teams and Team Korea in exhibition games starting Sunday.

Tennis-Sinner relishes Alcaraz rivalry despite Indian Wells defeat

Jannik Sinner said he looks forward to battling Carlos Alcaraz for years to come, even after falling to the Spaniard in a thrilling three-set semifinal at Indian Wells on Saturday. Defending champion Alcaraz had to dig deep to beat the in-form Italian, who came into the contest undefeated this season and on a 19-match winning streak dating back to last year.

Tennis-Alcaraz to meet Medvedev in Indian Wells final again

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev will clash in Sunday's final of the Indian Wells in a rematch of last year's summit clash after both prevailed in intense three-setters on Saturday. Alcaraz came from behind to beat Jannik Sinner 1-6 6-3 6-2 before Medvedev edged out American Tommy Paul 1-6 7-6(3) 6-2 in the second semi-final.

NBA roundup: Steph Curry lifts Warriors past Lakers in return

Stephen Curry scored 31 points in his return from a three-game absence and Klay Thompson added 26 points as the visiting Golden State Warriors earned a 128-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga scored 23 points, Andrew Wiggins had 16 and Draymond Green added six points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Warriors (35-31) pull a percentage point ahead of the Lakers (36-32). Both teams are in the final two spots for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

Tennis-Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final

Maria Sakkari endured a spirited fightback from Coco Gauff to stun the third seed 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 in a rain-interrupted Indian Wells semi-final on Friday and set up an intriguing rematch of the 2022 title clash with Iga Swiatek. U.S. Open champion Gauff looked far from her best early in the match as Sakkari draw first blood after a short rain delay by breaking the American third seed in the ninth game, before securing the opening set with ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)