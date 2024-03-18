Tennis-Alcaraz beats Medvedev to win second straight Indian Wells title
Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Indian Wells title with a 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. Alcaraz started sloppily, spraying errors around the court to fall 3-0 down but raised his level and captured the first set when his Russian opponent's forehand went wide in the tiebreak.
The Spaniard romped through the second set, raising his arms in the air and letting out a roar when Medvedev missed another forehand wide on match point.
