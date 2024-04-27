Left Menu

Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe alleged video leak case in Hassan

The Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday in response to alleged leaked footage implicating a certain personality in Hassan.

27-04-2024
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday in response to alleged leaked footage implicating a certain personality in Hassan. Earlier on April 25, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission in Karnataka requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate an SIT probe after objectionable videos began circulating on social media.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the women's commission has written to the Chief Minister as well as the Home Minister in this regard. " The allegations of sexual assault are not just on some random Hassan leader. The Prime minister, Vijayendra, Shobakka, Ashok, Kumaranna, Ashwath Narayan must answer to the people. I read reports of them saying that the Women's Commission is trying to tarnish their image. The Commission has written a letter to the CM and the Home Minister. The media has to throw light on this and tell the people what is happening in Hassan without keeping mum on it," Shivakumar said while addressing a press conference at the KPCC office in Bengaluru earlier today.

The Deputy CM further said that the government will "look at next steps." "Let the media throw light on the issue. Women's Commission will do its job. The government will look at the next steps."

On Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy's indirect accusation of his involvement in the case, Shivakumar said, "Let him bring up my name. I will expose him. Is he justifying sexual assault against women by talking like this?" "I did not know what was there in the pen drive displayed by Kumaraswamy then. I now know what is in that. Now it is clear. Media should ask Kumaraswamy what is there in the pen drive now that there are allegations of sexual assault on Hassan leaders," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

