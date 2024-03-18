Ellyse Perry helped me a lot, she is a legend: RCB's Richa Ghosh after WPL triumph

By Sahil Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who played a key role in team's Women's Premier League triumph, lauded her teammate Ellyse Perry, saying the Australian legend helped her a lot and contributed to the team's victory through her batting and bowling.

Richa and Perry formed the winning partnership that took RCB through while chasing a target of 114 in a keenly contested final against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. RCB spinners, particularly Shreyanka Patil, and Sophie Devine, skipper Smriti Mandhana and Perry took also chipped in with valuable knocks in RCB's maiden WPL title victory.

Richa told ANI said that she enjoyed batting with Australian all-rounder and learnt a lot from her. "It felt really nice batting with Ellyse Perry. She helped me out a lot. It was really fun batting with her. She won us matches with her batting and bowling, she is a legend," said Richa.

Perry won the Orange Cap in the tournament for most runs, scoring 347 runs at an average of 69.4, with two half-centuries. She also took seven wickets, including a six-wicket-haul. Richa scored 257 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.83, with two half-centuries and best score of 62. She scored runs at a strike rate of over 141.

Richa said she is happy that RCB finally has a trophy and the team cannot wait to go to Bengaluru and celebrate it with the fans. "I am really happy that RCB finally has a trophy. I'm excited to go to Bengaluru and see how fans receive us after our win," said Richa.

Richa also said that the team receiving a video call from RCB men's former skipper Virat Kohli after the win was a "special moment". The batter said that the pitch was helping the batters initially.

"In the starting, wicket was helping the batters. But it was a matter of only one or two wickets. We tried keeping it simple with our bowling and not take it too easy while batting and not thinking that we will chase down easily," said Richa. "I try to improve my game all the time and whether I am playing for India or RCB, I give my hundred percent," she added.

Delhi Captials won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started off well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand. However, Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering a collapse with the team able to put up 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

Chasing 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left. Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC.

Molineux secured the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

