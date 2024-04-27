PM Modi Hails Goa's Success in Implementing Central Schemes, Attains 100% Saturation
PTI | Vasco | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:37 IST
Goa has attained 100 per cent saturation in implementation of Central government schemes: PM Modi at rally in Vasco, Goa.
