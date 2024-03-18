Left Menu

Boxing Federation of India to conduct 3rd Sub Junior National C'ship in Greater Noida

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will be conducting the 3rd Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2024 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from March 18 to 25.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:50 IST
Boxing Federation of India logo.. Image Credit: ANI
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will be conducting the 3rd Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2024 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from March 18 to 25. The competition will see the participation of junior pugilists who will compete across 14 weight categories. The tournament will be organised in collaboration with the U.P Boxing Association as the draw ceremony will be held on March 18 while bouts will be played from March 19.

"The 3rd Sub Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2024 is an excellent opportunity for the country's young boxers. It's important to give these budding boxers much-needed exposure and we are delighted to provide a platform for them to showcase their talent and shine on the national stage," said Hemanta Kumar Kalita, the Secretary General of the Boxing Federation of India. The boys will compete in 35kg, 37kg, 40kg, 43kg, 46kg, 49kg, 52kg, 55kg, 58kg, 61kg, 64kg, 67kg, 70kg and +70kg categories whereas the girl's category will feature competition of 33kg, 35kg, 37kg, 40kg, 43kg, 46kg, 49kg, 52kg, 55kg, 58kg, 61kg, 64kg, 67kg and +67kg.

The competition is being held with an aim to focus on strengthening the grassroots development for the overall growth of boxing. With the tournament happening at the beginning of the year, the pugilists will get more time to practice and develop their skills over the year which will enable them to get selected for the International events. In the last edition of the competition Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana were crowned champions in the boy's and girl's categories respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

