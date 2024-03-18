Left Menu

Club Brugge fires coach Ronny Deila ahead of play-offs in Belgium

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 18-03-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 19:50 IST
Club Brugge fires coach Ronny Deila ahead of play-offs in Belgium
Club Brugge fired coach Ronny Deila on Monday after less than a season in charge.

The former Celtic coach was fired in the wake of Brugge's 2-1 defeat against STVV on the final day of the regular season Sunday.

Brugge, which has qualified for the season's playoffs, said it parted ways with the 48-year-old Deila because of "underwhelming results and a disappointing level of play." Brugge appointed caretaker Nicky Hayen — who was in charge of the club's reserve team — while the 18-time Belgian champions look for a new manager for next season. AP SSC SSC SSC

