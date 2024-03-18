Maiden show run of Indian Racing Festival organised in Srinagar

The Indian Racing Festival 2024, comprising of the Indian Racing League (IRL), the International Automobile Federation (FIA) backed Indian F4 Championship, and JK Tyre Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) National Racing Championship (JKNRC) is set to kick-off later this year. The season will span across five rounds for each class, comprising of over ten races throughout the season. The Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), led by Hyderabad-based Akhilesh Reddy to host the exhilarating Indian Racing Festival has partnered with JK Tyre, a trailblazer in introducing diverse motorsport sub-cultures in India. As part of the go-to-market approach aimed at promoting motorsport, the promoters have plans to organise thrilling roadshows nationwide.

Kicking-off the season in style, this dynamic promotional show made its first pit-stop in Srinagar in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism against the picturesque Dal Lake. Srinagar, often referred to as the 'Paradise on Earth' boasts of unparalleled natural beauty, serene lakes and some rich cultural heritage. Spectators in Srinagar got an early glimpse of what they can expect when the season gets underway, with RPPL and JK Tyre whetting their appetite with a showcase of the Wolf GB08 cars and Formula 4 cars driven by young motorsport icons - Sohil Shah, one of the two champions of IRL 2023, Rishon Rajeev, Formula 4 Vice Champion and Shriya Lohia, Formula 4 India driver. As the engines roared on the 1.6 kms stretch of Dal Lake, throngs of people from all walks of life converged to witness the high-octane action against the backdrop of majestic mountains and shimmering waters.

The event also showcased JK Tyre's legacy as the architects of the domestic racing scene, with fans being treated to a slice of action featuring various categories of motorsport that the company has had a role in building up. This included captivating drift shows by India's drifting champion from Chandigarh, Sanam Sekhon, and Pratik Dalal who showcased skilful manoeuvres in their Lexus and BMW cars, superbike daredevils from Coimbatore and Bengaluru who demonstrated the seamless synergy between man and machine and some adrenaline-filled show on four wheels led by India's rally veteran Hari Singh. However, the showstoppers were undoubtedly the 10-year-old karting prodigies from Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai who pushed the limits at breakneck speeds of 120 km/hr, delivering excitement beyond the tarmac.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman of Racing Promotions Private Limited said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department for their assistance in making this show run a reality here in Srinagar. It is a phenomenal event for motorsports in India" Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre and Industries said, "We are delighted to be bringing the greatest celebration of Indian motorsport to Srinagar. This collaboration between India's two biggest racing programmes, the JK Tyre National Racing Championship, and RPPL promoted Indian Racing Festival, is ushering Indian motorsport into a bright new era. Introducing international standards to the domestic racing circuit, the Indian Racing Festival has everything it needs to identify local Indian talent at the grassroots and take them to the very top of the international motor-racing pyramid." (ANI)

