Sports News Roundup: Kyrie Irving, Mavs top Nuggets at buzzer; Rangers pull away from rival Islanders and more

F Wayne Simmonds retires after 15 NHL seasons

Forward Wayne Simmonds announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday after 15 seasons with six teams. The Philadelphia Flyers are signing him to a one-day contract and will honor his career on April 13 during a game against the New Jersey Devils.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving, Mavs top Nuggets at buzzer

Luka Doncic scored 37 points and Kyrie Irving hit a left-handed floater at the buzzer as the host Dallas Mavericks withstood a fourth-quarter rally to beat Denver 107-105 on Sunday, snapping the Nuggets' five-game winning streak. Denver (47-21) rallied from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit and led 105-102 before Doncic's 3-pointer tied the game with 25.1 seconds left. After Jamal Murray's shot on Denver's final possession came up short, Dallas (39-29) called timeout to set up Irving's game-winner.

Reports: Cowboys restructure QB Dak Prescott deal, create $4M cap space

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott restructured his contract to lower his nearly $60 million salary cap figure for 2024 and create $4 million for Dallas under the cap, according to multiple reports. Prescott is entering the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract. The 30-year-old agreed to add void years to his contract to allow the Cowboys to convert his $5 million roster bonus to a signing bonus, ESPN reported, which removes $4 million from the team's 2024 cap.

NHL roundup: Rangers pull away from rival Islanders

Jonny Brodzinski scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:59 remaining in the second period as the host New York Rangers pulled away for a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon. Nearly a month after rallying for a 6-5 overtime win at the Stadium Series in East Rutherford, the Rangers trailed 1-0 in the first period and scored the final three goals of the game in the first of three meetings between the teams in the final month of the regular season.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark featured in new women's hoops docuseries

A four-part docuseries following Iowa star Caitlin Clark and two other college basketball stars will premiere on ABC and ESPN+ in May. Omaha Productions is releasing "Full Court Press," which tracks the last year of Clark, Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina and UCLA's Kiki Rice through the 2023-24 season.

Tennis-Halep to face Badosa in Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double

Simona Halep will make her competitive return this week after winning an appeal over a doping suspension when she takes the court at the Miami Open where Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek will look to pull off the Sunshine Double. Halep, who accepted a wild card into the Miami Open after her four-year ban was cut to nine months by the top court for global sport, will face Paula Badosa on Tuesday with the winner getting world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.

Injury concerns linger as NCAA Tournament tip-off approaches

Hurt or injured? It's a fine line that could prove the difference between advancing and elimination for multiple NCAA Tournament teams this week. Status reports for star players are pausing some scouting reports for the opening rounds of the tournament.

Lakers may be without Anthony Davis, LeBron James vs. Hawks

Hoping to maintain their tenuous grip on one of the final play-in spots in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers now face the prospect of playing the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at home without either of their top two players. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is being listed as questionable for Monday's game with a corneal abrasion that knocked him out of Saturday's 128-121 loss to the Golden State Warriors after one quarter.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to begin throwing program

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will begin a throwing program that could allow him to be more than just a designated hitter this season. Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement on Monday in Seoul, South Korea, where the Dodgers will open the season with games against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tennis-'It's been difficult', Alcaraz all smiles again after Indian Wells triumph

Carlos Alcaraz said his successful Indian Wells title defence was all the sweeter because he felt he had found himself in the California desert after a difficult few months. The Spaniard, still only 20, had not won a title since clinching his second major crown at last year's Wimbledon until he beat Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5) 6-1 on Sunday in a rematch of last year's final.

