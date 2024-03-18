Left Menu

Motorcycling-Spanish teen Aldeguer to race in MotoGP with Ducati

Spanish teenager Fermin Aldeguer will move up to MotoGP with Ducati in 2025 on a two-year deal with an option for two more years, the Italian manufacturer said on Monday without naming the team. He is widely expected to join the Pramac satellite team. Ducati Corse general manager Luigi Dall'Igna said in a statement that Aldeguer was "one of the strongest riders in the new generation of MotoGP.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:58 IST
Motorcycling-Spanish teen Aldeguer to race in MotoGP with Ducati
Representative Images Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish teenager Fermin Aldeguer will move up to MotoGP with Ducati in 2025 on a two-year deal with an option for two more years, the Italian manufacturer said on Monday without naming the team. The 18-year-old is currently competing in Moto2 and won the final four races of last season, finishing third overall. He is widely expected to join the Pramac satellite team.

Ducati Corse general manager Luigi Dall'Igna said in a statement that Aldeguer was "one of the strongest riders in the new generation of MotoGP. "Over the last few years, we have followed his evolution; during the last season, he showed incredible speed. He is a very young guy with the potential and characteristics to do well, and we will give him all the technical support to help him grow."

The rider said he was realising a childhood dream. "The time has arrived to take the big leap and compete with the world's finest riders, and what's more I'll be doing it with the best bike on the grid," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global
3
BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

BetterPlace, UP govt ink pact to upskill frontline workers

 India
4
Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

Uber pays USD 178 million to end legal fight with Australian taxi drivers

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024