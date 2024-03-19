Left Menu

Rugby-Crusaders lose Franks for two weeks for high hit

Super Rugby Pacific champions the Canterbury Crusaders, already enduring the club's worst ever run of results, were struck by a fresh blow on Tuesday when former All Blacks prop Owen Franks was suspended for two weeks. Franks was penalised for a high hit on Wellington Hurricanes lock Justin Sangster as he cleaned out a ruck in the dying minutes of last Friday's 14-10 loss, a fourth in a row from the start of the season for the Christchurch side.

"(Franks made) direct head contact with the shoulder, that was reckless, made at high speed, in dynamic play with the player colliding with a high degree of force," SANZAAR's foul play committee said in its ruling. "The player was given a discount for entering an early guilty plea ... reducing the suspension from four weeks to two weeks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

