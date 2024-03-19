Messi out of Argentina friendlies in the US due to muscle injury
Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's friendlies in the U.S. due to a leg muscle injury sustained at Inter Miami. The captain will sit out games against El Salvador and Costa Rica. This adds to Argentina's injury woes with Dybala and Palacios also out. The team prepares for the Copa America in June-July.
Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's two friendlies in the United States this month due to a right leg muscle injury, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday.
The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The 36-year-old Messi will miss Argentina vs. El Salvador on Friday in Philadelphia and a friendly against Costa Rica four days later in Los Angeles, AFA said in a statement.
Both games are warmups for Argentina for the Copa America in June-July, which will also be in the U.S.
Argentina had already lost striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Exequiel Palacios to injuries.
