Golf-Woods included on Masters field list

The 48-year-old American has not competed since his season debut at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera last month was cut short due to illness. It was the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour start since last April's Masters, the event he withdrew from with an injury shortly before undergoing ankle surgery. This year's Masters will be played from April 11-14.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:24 IST
Tiger Woods has been included on the Masters Tournament field list, the event website showed on Thursday.

It was the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour start since last April's Masters, the event he withdrew from with an injury shortly before undergoing ankle surgery. This year's Masters will be played from April 11-14.

